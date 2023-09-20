Harlequin GDP Balanced 1:1 RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 5%CBD 7%
Harlequin is a high-CBD strain of cannabis known for its low psychoactive effects and potential medicinal properties. It typically has a CBD to THC ratio of around 5:2, and is often used to help manage pain, inflammation, anxiety, and other conditions.

Granddaddy Purple (GDP) is a popular Indica strain of cannabis known for its deep purple coloration and relaxing effects. It has a high THC content and is often used for its potent pain-relieving properties. Together these two strains make a potent 1:1 that is great for daytime use. Users report increased mood, decreased pain as well as stress relief.

> Pairs well with listening to the birds chirp and a nice walk in the woods

Known by many names, Harlequin GDP is a CBD-dominant cross of Harlequin and Granddaddy Purple. This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain.    

