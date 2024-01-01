LA PopRocks is an Indica dominant hybrid of TKBx2 and Z Animal. You will feel uplifted, motivated and productive while maintaining consistent relaxation. A great choice to wake and bake, this strain is best for daytime activities as it fades from cerebral state to eventual couch lock. Reported to ease chronic pain, brain fog, creative focus and depression. Originally bred by Seed Junky, this powerful & potent hybrid is not recommended for newbies, or users prone to paranoia.



>Vibes with Blondie and cruising the boardwalk on rollerblades



>Available in full-spectrum 50mg RSO tablets

