Medellin Jet Fuel is a highly sought-after cannabis strain that is known for its potent and energizing effects. Its effects are characterized by a strong cerebral buzz that is both euphoric and invigorating, followed by a mellow body high that will leave you feeling relaxed and at ease. Medellin Jet Fuel has strong analgesic properties that can help relieve chronic pain, including migraines, arthritis, and neuropathy. Medellin Jet Fuel can stimulate the appetite, making it an ideal choice for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from eating disorders. This is a VERY HIGH-POTENCY product and is for EXPERIENCED USERS only.



> For our Adult Use users - vibes with a morning hot yoga session or a long hike listening to Tycho

