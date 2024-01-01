Medellin Jet Fuel RSO Tablet [100mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Medellin Jet Fuel is a highly sought-after cannabis strain that is known for its potent and energizing effects. Its effects are characterized by a strong cerebral buzz that is both euphoric and invigorating, followed by a mellow body high that will leave you feeling relaxed and at ease. Medellin Jet Fuel has strong analgesic properties that can help relieve chronic pain, including migraines, arthritis, and neuropathy. Medellin Jet Fuel can stimulate the appetite, making it an ideal choice for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from eating disorders. This is a VERY HIGH-POTENCY product and is for EXPERIENCED USERS only.

> For our Adult Use users - vibes with a morning hot yoga session or a long hike listening to Tycho

Medellin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Wedding Cake and Chemdawg. Medellin is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Medellin effects include feeling energetictingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Medellin when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Lemonnade, Medellin features flavors like tea, pungent, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Medellin typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Medellin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

