A powerful Sativa relative of Chemdawg, this strain is seeped in heavy happiness and euphoric energy. Packs a punch for extreme motivation: that To-Do list you’ve been avoiding will surely rewrite itself. Reported to help fight fatigue and regain appetite with its high THC content. Can also assist with depression, chronic pain and brain fog. Unless you’re pulling an all-nighter, Sour Diesel is recommended for daytime use only!



**Not recommended for newbies, or those prone to anxiety, panic and paranoia



>Vibes with your pump-up playlist and a familiar routine



>Available in full-spectrum 50mg RSO tablets