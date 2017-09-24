Tahoe OG is a strain that is often sought after for its medicinal properties. This indica-dominant hybrid is known to have potent effects that can help with a variety of ailments. Its relaxing and sedative effects make it a popular choice for individuals seeking relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, and tension. Tahoe OG is also known to be effective in treating insomnia, as it can induce deep and restful sleep. Additionally, Tahoe OG can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression by providing a euphoric and uplifting high. This strain is also known to stimulate appetite, which can be beneficial for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from eating disorders.



