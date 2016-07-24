Valentine X 25:1 RSO (1g Syringe)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 1%CBD 13%
25:1 CBD blend ready for a soothing mind & body relaxation. A low THC, high CBN variant of AC/DC, Valentine X is derived from quality flower grown in the Central Valley by People’s California. Named after the "Patron Saint of Epilepsy" - this strain is reported to help with seizures, chronic pain, insomnia, heavy menstrual cramps, depression and anxiety.
>Vibes with noise canceling headphones and a solid nap

>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

Named for St. Valentine, the patron saint of epilepsy, Valentine X is a 50/50 hybrid sought after for its exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that is cherished for its healing properties. Many find Valentine X to be a great help for seizure disorders, inflammation, and when treating cancer. In addition to its medicinal effects this strain is known to spark creative thinking.

