25:1 CBD blend ready for a soothing mind & body relaxation. A low THC, high CBN variant of AC/DC, Valentine X is derived from quality flower grown in the Central Valley by People’s California. Named after the "Patron Saint of Epilepsy" - this strain is reported to help with seizures, chronic pain, insomnia, heavy menstrual cramps, depression and anxiety.

>Vibes with noise canceling headphones and a solid nap



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

