The name says it all with approachable fruity terpenes and a mild "uphoria" effect,it is the perfect strain for a relaxing and anti-depressive experience. While this strain may fool some with seemingly lower testing numbers this is a fun hitting sativa that produces beautiful buds and a happy and uplighting high that makes you want to go get out in the sun.
Lineage -Herijuana x Orange Skunk
Emerald City Organics
Wasilla based Cannabis Cultivation, established in 2017, to provide Alaska with quality flower and prerolls to the best retail locations all over the state.