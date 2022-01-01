About this product
Pink Sour Diesel is another classic strain here at ECO. This flower comes straight from the Emerald Triangle in California, bred from a long line of historic strains from some of the best growers around. This strain produces those familiar gassy aromas with a tangy sweet citrus finish that makes this a unique twist on an industry favorite.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald City Organics
Wasilla based Cannabis Cultivation, established in 2017, to provide Alaska with quality flower and prerolls to the best retail locations all over the state.