Grown by Humboldt Grove and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs will blast you into hyperspace with a relaxing and euphoric high.
Skywalker OG, also known as “Skywalker OG Kush”, is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker and OG Kush strains resulting in an 85/15 Indica dominant that is well known for its extreme relaxing effects, and head-in-the-clouds euphoric high. As its name suggests, the potency of Skywalker OG forces you into a galaxy far, far away.
The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on almost instantly. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast-acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown.
Upon opening this convenient hard-case, these Skywalker OG pre-rolls have the distinct aroma characteristics of Kush strains with a spicy herbal and dipped in diesel fuel scent. When sparking up one of these pre-rolls, the flavor profile is pungent and earthy and matches the aroma almost completely.
Due to the potent Indica effects, these Skywalker OG pre-rolls are a go-to for people seeking relief from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, cramping, and mild to moderate cases of depression.
