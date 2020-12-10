Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
About this product
The Ice Cream Cake strain is a flavor-packed 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. White Tahoe OG is a 60/40 Indica phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain.
The effects of Ice Cream Cake come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow. When inhaled, White Tahoe OG creates a numbing effect that circulates throughout the entire body. With this relaxation comes the feeling of euphoria and some minor creative stimulation.
A delight to indulge in, Ice Cream Cake has a creamy vanilla, spicy skunk, flavor and aroma, that’s visually complemented by the thick covering of icy trichomes. The earthy lemon flavors of White Tahoe OG provide deep relaxation of both mind and body.
Sure to please the Indica connoisseur, users can expect a mentally sedating high complemented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains, and anxiety. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
