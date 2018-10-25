Emerald Family Farms
Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our 1.5 gram Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joint is a pre-roll loaded with the 75/25 Indica dominant Key Lime Pie strain and then coated with the Indica dominant 90/10 Blackwater Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.
Key Lime Pie is a potent 75/25 Indica dominant gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. Blackwater is a 90/10 Indica dominant strain cultivated by crossing the fruity NorCal Mendocino Purp and the San Fernando Valley OG strains.
The effects of Key Lime Pie are fast-acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, combined with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. The Blackwater high begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience that melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety.
Key Lime Pie has a minty, chocolate, sour citrus, and lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that includes a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Blackwater has the sweet aromas of berry, pine, and grape and the aromas of berry, grape, and lemon in the smoke.
The mood-elevating properties of Key Lime Pie make it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Blackwater is highly useful for treating anxiety, low mood, migraines, and chronic body pain.
Key Lime Pie is a potent 75/25 Indica dominant gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. Blackwater is a 90/10 Indica dominant strain cultivated by crossing the fruity NorCal Mendocino Purp and the San Fernando Valley OG strains.
The effects of Key Lime Pie are fast-acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, combined with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. The Blackwater high begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience that melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety.
Key Lime Pie has a minty, chocolate, sour citrus, and lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that includes a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Blackwater has the sweet aromas of berry, pine, and grape and the aromas of berry, grape, and lemon in the smoke.
The mood-elevating properties of Key Lime Pie make it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Blackwater is highly useful for treating anxiety, low mood, migraines, and chronic body pain.
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!