Our 1.5 gram Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joint is a pre-roll loaded with the 75/25 Indica dominant Key Lime Pie strain and then coated with the Indica dominant 90/10 Blackwater Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.



Key Lime Pie is a potent 75/25 Indica dominant gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. Blackwater is a 90/10 Indica dominant strain cultivated by crossing the fruity NorCal Mendocino Purp and the San Fernando Valley OG strains.



The effects of Key Lime Pie are fast-acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, combined with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. The Blackwater high begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience that melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety.



Key Lime Pie has a minty, chocolate, sour citrus, and lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that includes a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Blackwater has the sweet aromas of berry, pine, and grape and the aromas of berry, grape, and lemon in the smoke.



The mood-elevating properties of Key Lime Pie make it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Blackwater is highly useful for treating anxiety, low mood, migraines, and chronic body pain.