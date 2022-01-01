About this product
Made with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop)
Comes with a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size
Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners
Ingredients: Organic Hempseed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract
CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut)
Suggested Use: Take 1ml (50mg) as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take up to 2 hours for full effect. Serving may vary greatly by individual
Consult your doctor before use if you have been advised against eating grapefruit
Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop)
Comes with a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size
Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners
Ingredients: Organic Hempseed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract
CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut)
Suggested Use: Take 1ml (50mg) as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take up to 2 hours for full effect. Serving may vary greatly by individual
Consult your doctor before use if you have been advised against eating grapefruit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Medicine Company
Durham, North Carolina's #1 CBD and Hemp Wellness Store. The Emerald Medicine Company’s goal is to provide top quality, lab tested hemp and hemp extracted products from vetted companies. To help fully educate everyone and anyone on the potential benefits that hemp or extracts could provide for them. With a unique selection of CBD products, we have something for everyone! We carry Hemp Flower, CBD Oil, CBD Topical Balms, Vape Carts and so much more!