About this product
"Ever wished you could carry the joy of a perfect summer day in your pocket? That’s exactly what we’ve bottled (or rather, vaped) with our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable. At Emerald Smoke, we’re passionate about sharing the incredible benefits of hemp, and this little pen is one of our proudest creations.
Imagine this: you’re strolling through a sun-drenched strawberry field, the air filled with the sweet scent of ripe fruit and a gentle earthy aroma. That’s the experience we’ve captured in our Strawberry Cough strain. It’s a sativa blend known for its uplifting and energizing effects, perfect for those times when you need a little extra inspiration or a boost to get through the day.
But here’s the real kicker: this isn’t your average vape pen. We use pure THCa, the raw, natural cannabinoid found in hemp, to deliver a truly authentic and potent experience. Every puff is a journey back to the plant’s roots, a reminder of the incredible power of nature.
Why we think you’ll love it:
Simplicity at its finest: No complicated instructions. Just press the button, inhale and let the good times roll.
Quality you can trust: We’re incredibly selective about our hemp. Only the best USA-grown, organically cultivated flower makes the cut. And our extraction process? Let’s just say we’re obsessed with purity and potency.
Flavor that pops: Forget artificial flavors. This is the real deal – the juicy sweetness of strawberries with a hint of spice, all thanks to the natural terpenes we preserve.
A mood that lasts: Say goodbye to fleeting highs. Our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable delivers a sustained sense of euphoria and focus that’ll keep you going strong.
Your pocket-sized companion: Whether you’re exploring the city or chilling at home, this sleek little vape is ready to go wherever you do.
At Emerald Smoke, we’re not just selling products; we’re sharing a passion for hemp and its incredible potential. We believe in transparency, quality, and above all, creating experiences that enhance your life.
Ready to give it a try? Grab a Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable and discover the Emerald Smoke difference.
Important note: This product is for adults 18 and over. THCa affects everyone differently, so please enjoy responsibly."
Imagine this: you’re strolling through a sun-drenched strawberry field, the air filled with the sweet scent of ripe fruit and a gentle earthy aroma. That’s the experience we’ve captured in our Strawberry Cough strain. It’s a sativa blend known for its uplifting and energizing effects, perfect for those times when you need a little extra inspiration or a boost to get through the day.
But here’s the real kicker: this isn’t your average vape pen. We use pure THCa, the raw, natural cannabinoid found in hemp, to deliver a truly authentic and potent experience. Every puff is a journey back to the plant’s roots, a reminder of the incredible power of nature.
Why we think you’ll love it:
Simplicity at its finest: No complicated instructions. Just press the button, inhale and let the good times roll.
Quality you can trust: We’re incredibly selective about our hemp. Only the best USA-grown, organically cultivated flower makes the cut. And our extraction process? Let’s just say we’re obsessed with purity and potency.
Flavor that pops: Forget artificial flavors. This is the real deal – the juicy sweetness of strawberries with a hint of spice, all thanks to the natural terpenes we preserve.
A mood that lasts: Say goodbye to fleeting highs. Our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable delivers a sustained sense of euphoria and focus that’ll keep you going strong.
Your pocket-sized companion: Whether you’re exploring the city or chilling at home, this sleek little vape is ready to go wherever you do.
At Emerald Smoke, we’re not just selling products; we’re sharing a passion for hemp and its incredible potential. We believe in transparency, quality, and above all, creating experiences that enhance your life.
Ready to give it a try? Grab a Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable and discover the Emerald Smoke difference.
Important note: This product is for adults 18 and over. THCa affects everyone differently, so please enjoy responsibly."
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
"Ever wished you could carry the joy of a perfect summer day in your pocket? That’s exactly what we’ve bottled (or rather, vaped) with our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable. At Emerald Smoke, we’re passionate about sharing the incredible benefits of hemp, and this little pen is one of our proudest creations.
Imagine this: you’re strolling through a sun-drenched strawberry field, the air filled with the sweet scent of ripe fruit and a gentle earthy aroma. That’s the experience we’ve captured in our Strawberry Cough strain. It’s a sativa blend known for its uplifting and energizing effects, perfect for those times when you need a little extra inspiration or a boost to get through the day.
But here’s the real kicker: this isn’t your average vape pen. We use pure THCa, the raw, natural cannabinoid found in hemp, to deliver a truly authentic and potent experience. Every puff is a journey back to the plant’s roots, a reminder of the incredible power of nature.
Why we think you’ll love it:
Simplicity at its finest: No complicated instructions. Just press the button, inhale and let the good times roll.
Quality you can trust: We’re incredibly selective about our hemp. Only the best USA-grown, organically cultivated flower makes the cut. And our extraction process? Let’s just say we’re obsessed with purity and potency.
Flavor that pops: Forget artificial flavors. This is the real deal – the juicy sweetness of strawberries with a hint of spice, all thanks to the natural terpenes we preserve.
A mood that lasts: Say goodbye to fleeting highs. Our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable delivers a sustained sense of euphoria and focus that’ll keep you going strong.
Your pocket-sized companion: Whether you’re exploring the city or chilling at home, this sleek little vape is ready to go wherever you do.
At Emerald Smoke, we’re not just selling products; we’re sharing a passion for hemp and its incredible potential. We believe in transparency, quality, and above all, creating experiences that enhance your life.
Ready to give it a try? Grab a Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable and discover the Emerald Smoke difference.
Important note: This product is for adults 18 and over. THCa affects everyone differently, so please enjoy responsibly."
Imagine this: you’re strolling through a sun-drenched strawberry field, the air filled with the sweet scent of ripe fruit and a gentle earthy aroma. That’s the experience we’ve captured in our Strawberry Cough strain. It’s a sativa blend known for its uplifting and energizing effects, perfect for those times when you need a little extra inspiration or a boost to get through the day.
But here’s the real kicker: this isn’t your average vape pen. We use pure THCa, the raw, natural cannabinoid found in hemp, to deliver a truly authentic and potent experience. Every puff is a journey back to the plant’s roots, a reminder of the incredible power of nature.
Why we think you’ll love it:
Simplicity at its finest: No complicated instructions. Just press the button, inhale and let the good times roll.
Quality you can trust: We’re incredibly selective about our hemp. Only the best USA-grown, organically cultivated flower makes the cut. And our extraction process? Let’s just say we’re obsessed with purity and potency.
Flavor that pops: Forget artificial flavors. This is the real deal – the juicy sweetness of strawberries with a hint of spice, all thanks to the natural terpenes we preserve.
A mood that lasts: Say goodbye to fleeting highs. Our Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable delivers a sustained sense of euphoria and focus that’ll keep you going strong.
Your pocket-sized companion: Whether you’re exploring the city or chilling at home, this sleek little vape is ready to go wherever you do.
At Emerald Smoke, we’re not just selling products; we’re sharing a passion for hemp and its incredible potential. We believe in transparency, quality, and above all, creating experiences that enhance your life.
Ready to give it a try? Grab a Strawberry Cough THCa Disposable and discover the Emerald Smoke difference.
Important note: This product is for adults 18 and over. THCa affects everyone differently, so please enjoy responsibly."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Your THCA Smoke Shop for Cannabis Products
At Emerald Smoke, we’re your go-to smoke shop weed, offering a curated selection of premium cannabis products. Our online store, emerald-smoke.com, is dedicated to providing you with the best in cannabis-related products, and we ship directly to your door using trusted delivery services like USPS.
We also have a physical store, Emerald Smoke Shop. We offer premium cannabis products, but also a variety of tobacco products, including rolling papers, cigars, pipes, and more, located at:
8814 N Palafox St Suite A, Pensacola, FL 32534, United States
Phone: +1 850-270-8506
Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day).
Our catalog includes:
-Pre-Rolled THCA: Pre-rolled joints with THCA, straight from our THCA flower shop online.
-THCA Pre Rolls Wholesale: Bulk options for those looking for THCA smoke shop prices and larger orders.
-THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Smalls: Smaller-sized cannabis flowers available for a great price.
-Cheap THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Clearance: Discounted deals on THCA flower shop products.
-THCA Flower Wholesale: Bulk purchases of high-quality THCA flower.
-THCA Concentrates and THCA Isolate Powder: Strong, high-quality concentrates and isolate powder for a potent experience.
-CBD Cream for Pain Relief: Soothing CBD cream to help with pain relief.
-Hash Rosin: Extracted cannabis concentrate using the Rosin method.
-Edible Slime: Fun and edible slime for a unique twist.
Cannabis Edibles:
-Cannabis Edibles: A variety of cannabis-infused products for your enjoyment.
-Edibles Gummies: Delicious gummies packed with THC.
-Delta 9 Edibles and Delta 8 Edibles: THC edibles with Delta 9 and Delta 8 for different experiences.
-Buy Edibles Online: Order your favorite edibles straight from our online shop.
-Edible THC: Full-flavored, THC-infused edibles.
Vape and Accessories:
-Refillable Vape Pen: Refillable pens for vaping your favorite concentrates.
-Green Vape Pen and Vape Pen Battery: Convenient, green vape pens and replacement batteries.
-Vape Battery Pen: Rechargeable pens for your vaping needs.
At Emerald Smoke, we are the THCA smoke shop and THCA flower shop online that you can trust to bring you the best cannabis products. Whether you're shopping online or visiting us in Pensacola, we’ve got you covered, including tobacco products and accessories at our physical location.
At Emerald Smoke, we’re your go-to smoke shop weed, offering a curated selection of premium cannabis products. Our online store, emerald-smoke.com, is dedicated to providing you with the best in cannabis-related products, and we ship directly to your door using trusted delivery services like USPS.
We also have a physical store, Emerald Smoke Shop. We offer premium cannabis products, but also a variety of tobacco products, including rolling papers, cigars, pipes, and more, located at:
8814 N Palafox St Suite A, Pensacola, FL 32534, United States
Phone: +1 850-270-8506
Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day).
Our catalog includes:
-Pre-Rolled THCA: Pre-rolled joints with THCA, straight from our THCA flower shop online.
-THCA Pre Rolls Wholesale: Bulk options for those looking for THCA smoke shop prices and larger orders.
-THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Smalls: Smaller-sized cannabis flowers available for a great price.
-Cheap THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Clearance: Discounted deals on THCA flower shop products.
-THCA Flower Wholesale: Bulk purchases of high-quality THCA flower.
-THCA Concentrates and THCA Isolate Powder: Strong, high-quality concentrates and isolate powder for a potent experience.
-CBD Cream for Pain Relief: Soothing CBD cream to help with pain relief.
-Hash Rosin: Extracted cannabis concentrate using the Rosin method.
-Edible Slime: Fun and edible slime for a unique twist.
Cannabis Edibles:
-Cannabis Edibles: A variety of cannabis-infused products for your enjoyment.
-Edibles Gummies: Delicious gummies packed with THC.
-Delta 9 Edibles and Delta 8 Edibles: THC edibles with Delta 9 and Delta 8 for different experiences.
-Buy Edibles Online: Order your favorite edibles straight from our online shop.
-Edible THC: Full-flavored, THC-infused edibles.
Vape and Accessories:
-Refillable Vape Pen: Refillable pens for vaping your favorite concentrates.
-Green Vape Pen and Vape Pen Battery: Convenient, green vape pens and replacement batteries.
-Vape Battery Pen: Rechargeable pens for your vaping needs.
At Emerald Smoke, we are the THCA smoke shop and THCA flower shop online that you can trust to bring you the best cannabis products. Whether you're shopping online or visiting us in Pensacola, we’ve got you covered, including tobacco products and accessories at our physical location.
Notice a problem?Report this item