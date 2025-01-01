About this product
"Strain
A distinguished cannabis strain celebrated for its impressive genetic lineage and captivating characteristics. made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints, two renowned strains known for their potency and flavor profiles. The Triangle Kush contributes a strong indica influence, delivering relaxing effects and a sweet, earthy aroma. Animal Mints adds a delightful cherry undertone and enhances the strain’s overall sweetness, resulting in a well-balanced hybrid that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts.
Appearance and effects
This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Featuring dense, chunky buds that are typically covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The buds display a spectrum of green hues interspersed with hints of purple, showcasing its aesthetic appeal. The aroma of Wedding Cake is a complex blend of sweet and lime, with subtle hints of earthiness. When smoked, it offers a smooth and creamy flavor with notes of cake batter and a slightly peppery finish, leaving a pleasant taste.
Feelings
You can expect a range of relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and ease the mind. It begins with a cerebral euphoria, promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation. This initial uplift gradually gives way to a soothing body buzz that helps alleviate tension and stress. Medical users find relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Consumers with a lower tolerance to THC should approach this strain cautiously, given its elevated THC levels about 26-30%.
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Your THCA Smoke Shop for Cannabis Products
At Emerald Smoke, we’re your go-to smoke shop weed, offering a curated selection of premium cannabis products. Our online store, emerald-smoke.com, is dedicated to providing you with the best in cannabis-related products, and we ship directly to your door using trusted delivery services like USPS.
We also have a physical store, Emerald Smoke Shop. We offer premium cannabis products, but also a variety of tobacco products, including rolling papers, cigars, pipes, and more, located at:
8814 N Palafox St Suite A, Pensacola, FL 32534, United States
Phone: +1 850-270-8506
Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day).
Our catalog includes:
-Pre-Rolled THCA: Pre-rolled joints with THCA, straight from our THCA flower shop online.
-THCA Pre Rolls Wholesale: Bulk options for those looking for THCA smoke shop prices and larger orders.
-THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Smalls: Smaller-sized cannabis flowers available for a great price.
-Cheap THCA Smalls and THCA Flower Clearance: Discounted deals on THCA flower shop products.
-THCA Flower Wholesale: Bulk purchases of high-quality THCA flower.
-THCA Concentrates and THCA Isolate Powder: Strong, high-quality concentrates and isolate powder for a potent experience.
-CBD Cream for Pain Relief: Soothing CBD cream to help with pain relief.
-Hash Rosin: Extracted cannabis concentrate using the Rosin method.
-Edible Slime: Fun and edible slime for a unique twist.
Cannabis Edibles:
-Cannabis Edibles: A variety of cannabis-infused products for your enjoyment.
-Edibles Gummies: Delicious gummies packed with THC.
-Delta 9 Edibles and Delta 8 Edibles: THC edibles with Delta 9 and Delta 8 for different experiences.
-Buy Edibles Online: Order your favorite edibles straight from our online shop.
-Edible THC: Full-flavored, THC-infused edibles.
Vape and Accessories:
-Refillable Vape Pen: Refillable pens for vaping your favorite concentrates.
-Green Vape Pen and Vape Pen Battery: Convenient, green vape pens and replacement batteries.
-Vape Battery Pen: Rechargeable pens for your vaping needs.
At Emerald Smoke, we are the THCA smoke shop and THCA flower shop online that you can trust to bring you the best cannabis products. Whether you're shopping online or visiting us in Pensacola, we’ve got you covered, including tobacco products and accessories at our physical location.
