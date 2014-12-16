Loading…
Bruce Banner #3 CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Rogue Gold
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Bruce Banner #3

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

Bruce Banner #3 effects

235 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Rogue Gold
Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.