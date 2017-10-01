Loading…
Rogue Gold

Rogue Gold - SFV x Dogwalker 1g Cartridge

HybridTHC 23%CBD

Full spectrum Co2 Oil with high levels of batch specific terpenes.

Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
