About this product

It can be added to your best friend’s water, or simply placed directly into their mouths for nearly instant relief. All of our pet care products are made with non-toxic ingredients to ensure your pet is getting the treatment they deserve.



Full Spectrum Hemp Oil utilizes the natural cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plants, including CBN, THCV, and CBL to name a few. With the variety of CBD concentrations and other compounds that hemp has to offer, Full Spectrum products can cover more ground, providing users with a variety of potentially beneficial cannabinoids in addition to CBD. CBD and other cannabinoids may be helpful for animals with aggression disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more.



INGREDIENTS

Hemp Derived Phytocannabinoids, Organic Hemp Oil, Salmon Flavor, and Vitamin E



ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.