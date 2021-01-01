About this product

One of the classic images that come to mind when we picture candy, the Gummy Bear is a staple for any and all stores that carry sweets. Tasty and chewy, each bite will take you back to your own childhood, when a gummy bear was all that you needed to have a good time. Where EMPE’s gummy bears differ from traditional gummy bears is our inclusion of organic CBD hemp oil, as well as other ingredients designed to help promote a sense of calm and overall wellness.



CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding EMPE’s Gummies to your diet!