With a perfectly sour exterior and a creamy sweet interior, Sour Packs are full of flavor from both ends of the spectrum. Each bite of Sun State’s Sour Pack candies will have you craving even more CBD gummies. Each candy is filled with organic CBD hemp oil alongside other ingredients that are designed to promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. Sour packs are a great way to experience the CBD oil benefits in a compact, discreet package.



CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Add some sour to your sweet with Sun State sour packs!