About this product

Bright in every sense of the word, Sour Strips are packed with flavor. Equal parts sour and sweet, you’ll find yourself craving this delectable treat, and for good reason! This gummy candy brings CBD oil benefits alongside each tasty bite as it’s made with organic CBD hemp oil and other ingredients designed to help promote a sense of calm and overall wellness.



CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding Sun State Gummies to your diet!