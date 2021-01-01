About this product

CBD honey sticks provide a quick and easy way to get CBD oil, no matter where you are! Delicious and effective, each stick is packed with enough flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth while still providing the CBD oil benefits you expect from Sun State Hemp products. Honey sticks can be eaten directly or used as a sweetener for food and drinks, like coffee and tea.

Each honey stick contains 10mg of CBD hemp oil and is made from ingredients derived from all natural industrial hemp.