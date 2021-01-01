About this product

Each liquid capsule is packed with 15mg of CBD hemp oil, with a total concentration of 900mg per package. Each capsule is made up of a full spectrum blend, meaning it includes a variety of different terpenes and cannabinoids in addition to CBD oil to provide consumers with all the CBD oil benefits that hemp has to offer. Our capsules are designed to help promote a balanced, healthy lifestyle, and to support a sense of overall wellness.



CBD capsules are convenient for dosing while on-the-go, and are easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Embrace the benefits of natural CBD oil supplements and engage your endocannabinoid system with Sun State liquid CBD capsules.



INGREDIENTS

Hemp Derived Phytocannabinoids, Organic Hemp Oil, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Vitamin E and Silicon Dioxide



ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.