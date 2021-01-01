About this product

Made of ingredients derived from organic, industrial hemp, CBD oil lotion contains menthol and natural CBD hemp oil to ensure fast acting results.



Apply CBD oil pain relief cream onto affected areas, where muscles are sore or joints ache, and feel the soothing effects of all natural, CBD hemp oil. CBD cream is a great option for sports related stiffness and injuries, especially pre and post-workout. It may also be helpful for those suffering from muscle spasms, cramping, inflammation, and a whole host of other common issues.



One of the reasons CBD cream has become one of the most popular forms of CBD for pain, is it gives users the ability to treat the problem areas directly through topical applications, providing quick, and noticeable results.



INGREDIENTS

Menthol, CBD Infused Hemp Oil (Derived from Industrial Hemp), Purified Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Vera Gel, Triethanolamine, White Protopet, Dimethicone, Propyl Paraben, Methylparaben, Allantoin, Carbomer, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate Camphor, Organic Ilex, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Isobutylparaben, Tea Tree Oil, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E)



ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.