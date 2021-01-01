About this product

Prepared with care, bone biscuits will give back to your best friend, giving them the same joy they instill in you every day.

CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm, relief of pain, and support for your animal’s overall health and wellness. CBD has also been reported as something that may be helpful for pets with aggressive disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs!



INGREDIENTS



Pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (cbd), Wheat flour, corn gluten meal, poultry by product meal, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), wheat bran, choline chloride, beef and bone meal, natural flavor, salt, wheat germ meal, brewers dried yeast, calcium carbonate, dicalcium phosphate, vitamins (vitamin a supplement, vitamin d3 supplement, vitamin e supplement, niacin, d-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (source of a vitamin b6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, biotin, vitamin b12 supplement, minerals (zinc sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite), potassium sorbate (a preservative), alfalfa (source of vegetable flavour), artificial colors (yellow #5, blue#1), sodium metabisulfite (a preservative).



ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.