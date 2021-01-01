About this product

CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm, relief of pain, and support for your animal’s overall health and wellness. CBD has also been reported as something that may be helpful for pets with aggressive disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs!



INGREDIENTS



Pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (cbd), Ground wheat, corn starch, water, wheat flour, ground yellow corn, corn syrup, glycerin, beef, animal fat (preserved with bha), geiatin, rice flour, soy flour, salt, natural flavor, titanium dioxide (artificial color), phosphoric acid, dried

whey, potassium