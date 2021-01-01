About this product

INGREDIENTS

100% Natural Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings

ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.