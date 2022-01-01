Simply add one full dropper under your tongue and swallow!

MCT is a common abbreviation for Medium Chain Triglyceride, and Triglycerides are fatty acids that can be absorbed and converted into long lasting energy by your body almost instantly. Due to the fat soluble nature of CBD, combining cannabidiol with fatty acids, like MCT, increases the bioavailability of CBD, making it’s absorption into the body faster and more effective than similar mixtures containing CBD hemp oil.

Recommended Serving: 1-2 pcs.

Do not exceed 3 pcs every six hours.

INGREDIENTS

Medium-chain triglyceride Oil, Natural Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate

ABOUT CBD

Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.