Empire Glasswork’s water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.



The Renew the Redwood Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks unlocks your passage into peaceful land of Hootie's Forest. Gaze into the fumed skies as the redwood forest and neighboring critters flourish below. Venture to a sacred grove where the only trees you burn, are the ones in your bowl.



Features:



Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass

14.5mm Female Ground Joint

Includes 14.5mm Male "Bug's Life Bowl Piece"

Recessed Dwyer Downstem

Detailed Figurine Work



Dimensions:



Height: 8.0" Base Diameter: 4.25" Width: 5.0" Weight: 702 Grams



Notes:



Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

