Empire Glasswork’s water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.
The Renew the Redwood Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks unlocks your passage into peaceful land of Hootie's Forest. Gaze into the fumed skies as the redwood forest and neighboring critters flourish below. Venture to a sacred grove where the only trees you burn, are the ones in your bowl.
Features:
Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass 14.5mm Female Ground Joint Includes 14.5mm Male "Bug's Life Bowl Piece" Recessed Dwyer Downstem Detailed Figurine Work
Dimensions:
Height: 8.0" Base Diameter: 4.25" Width: 5.0" Weight: 702 Grams
Notes:
Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece. Limited Quantity and Availability.
