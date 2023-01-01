Empire Glasswork’s nano rigs are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.



This elegant Bee Hive Nano Rig by Empire Glassworks features a reinforced 14.5mm banger hanger with a three hole diffuser. Designed with a cylindrical body and a bee hive neck, this nano rig is a sure neck breaker.



Embellished with an overflowing amount of delicious honey and swarmed with an abundance of busy bees paying homage to the glorious world of wax. Buzz buzzz...



Features:

Mini Beaker Bee Hive-Themed Tube

Fixed Three-Hole Downstem

14.5mm Reinforced Female Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Bee Hive Bowl Piece



Dimensions:

Height: 6.0" Width: 3.5" Weight: 250g



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

