Climbing Pandas Mini RigThis whimsical, Panda Fam nano rig and accompanying panda cub vapor dome is designed for legal oils & concentrates. Canvased with delicious bamboo and accented with a mother panda bear and her curious cubs, this rig grants us a small glimpse into the oriental kingdom. and Yes..... You Hit the But... #PandaButt
Features:
Mini Beaker Panda-Themed Tube Fixed Three-Hole Downstem 14.5mm Reinforced Female Banger Hanger 14.5mm Male; Panda Bowl Piece Mini Panda Accents
Dimensions: Height: 6.5" Width: 3.5" Weight: 230g
Notes: Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece. Limited Quantity and Availability.
