Empire Glassworks



Climbing Pandas Mini RigThis whimsical, Panda Fam nano rig and accompanying panda cub vapor dome is designed for legal oils & concentrates. Canvased with delicious bamboo and accented with a mother panda bear and her curious cubs, this rig grants us a small glimpse into the oriental kingdom. and Yes..... You Hit the But... #PandaButt



Features:



Mini Beaker Panda-Themed Tube

Fixed Three-Hole Downstem

14.5mm Reinforced Female Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Panda Bowl Piece

Mini Panda Accents



Dimensions:

Height: 6.5" Width: 3.5" Weight: 230g



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

Show more