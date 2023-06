This Cookie Monster Sundae is a clean glass daily driver. Blown by Empire Glassworks, this piece comes to you from Placentia CA. Finely blown - this will be the most important pipe in your neighborhood.



Standing at 4.75 inches, this gal is on the tinier side, which makes it perfect for portability.



What a exceptional heady piece! This unusual piece will be something to cherish.



Features:

Cupcake; Sundae Body

Fixed Multi-Slit Downstem

14.5mm Female Reinforced Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Clear Opal Bowl Piece



Dimensions:

Length: 6.0" Width: 5.25" Weight: 300 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

Show more