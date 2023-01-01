Empire Glasswork’s water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.
The Galactic Baby Beaker Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks unlocks your passage into cosmos. Float through the starry universe as space crafts fly by to harvest the finest space nugs.
Features: Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass 14.5mm Female Ground Joint Includes 14.5mm Male "UV Galactic Bowl Piece" Recessed Dwyer Downstem Detailed Figurine Work & Glow In The Dark Accents