The long awaited Empire Glassworks official PuffCo Peak attachments are now available for a loving home.
This model features the Empire's iconic Sriracha Bottle pipe line. Designed with a single slit percolator, this oil rig will stir up your terps for the finest smoke. Standing at only five and a half inches tall and two inches wide, you will be astounded by the way this thing shreds. Can you feel the heat?
Features:
Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass Worked Body Custom Empire Glassworks Decal Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece. Matching Carb Cap Included
Dimensions: Height: 5.5" Width: 2.0" Weight: 9oz
Notes: Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece. Limited Quantity and Availability.
