Next time you want to give a flower to a loved one, why not get them one that'll never wither? The gorgeous Sunflower hand pipe by Empire Glassworks will remind you to turn towards the sun when you have a bad day.



Features:

Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass

Worked Boro Bodies



Dimensions:

Height: 5.2" Width: 2.05" Weight: 171.73 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

