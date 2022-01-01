Say goodbye to your over the counter pain relief creams. The new version of our top-rated full-spectrum Muscle & Joint CBD Salve is stronger and better than ever! With more than double the CBD, this salve offers smooth fast-acting dependable relief. Made with the best all natural ingredients to ensure the best quality



Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg

Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz

Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends

All organic ingredients

Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC.



Why We Love It:

Whether it’s golf, yoga, cycling or walking, the fast-acting reliability of our Muscle and Joint CBD Salve makes any activity more enjoyable. Apply before and after any exercise for better performance and quicker recovery.



Ingredients:

Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, camphor, arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint