About this product
Say goodbye to your over the counter pain relief creams. The new version of our top-rated full-spectrum Muscle & Joint CBD Salve is stronger and better than ever! With more than double the CBD, this salve offers smooth fast-acting dependable relief. Made with the best all natural ingredients to ensure the best quality
Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg
Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz
Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends
All organic ingredients
Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC.
Why We Love It:
Whether it’s golf, yoga, cycling or walking, the fast-acting reliability of our Muscle and Joint CBD Salve makes any activity more enjoyable. Apply before and after any exercise for better performance and quicker recovery.
Ingredients:
Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, camphor, arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint
Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg
Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz
Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends
All organic ingredients
Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC.
Why We Love It:
Whether it’s golf, yoga, cycling or walking, the fast-acting reliability of our Muscle and Joint CBD Salve makes any activity more enjoyable. Apply before and after any exercise for better performance and quicker recovery.
Ingredients:
Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, camphor, arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Empire Hemp Co. LLC
Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.