Empower BodyCare

Empower® 4PLAY 5mL

About this product

Empower your sexuality with Empower® 4PLAY. A light and pHresh™ infused, sensory enlivening, topical pleasure oil designed to entice and arouse. Not only a sensual enhancement for adults of all persuasions, but also a fantastic cramp reliever.

Empower® 4PLAY is not a lube and should not be used with latex condoms, like with any oil based product.

Scent profile: Light and Clean.

Available in one size: 5 ml
