Empower BodyCare
Empower® 4PLAY 5mL
Product rating:
About this product
Empower your sexuality with Empower® 4PLAY. A light and pHresh™ infused, sensory enlivening, topical pleasure oil designed to entice and arouse. Not only a sensual enhancement for adults of all persuasions, but also a fantastic cramp reliever.
Empower® 4PLAY is not a lube and should not be used with latex condoms, like with any oil based product.
Scent profile: Light and Clean.
Available in one size: 5 ml
Empower® 4PLAY is not a lube and should not be used with latex condoms, like with any oil based product.
Scent profile: Light and Clean.
Available in one size: 5 ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!