About this product

Empower your sexuality with Empower® 4PLAY. A light and pHresh™ infused, sensory enlivening, topical pleasure oil designed to entice and arouse. Not only a sensual enhancement for adults of all persuasions, but also a fantastic cramp reliever.



Empower® 4PLAY is not a lube and should not be used with latex condoms, like with any oil based product.



Scent profile: Light and Clean.



Available in one size: 5 ml