Empower BodyCare
1:1 Empower® Soaking Salts (Black Label) 4oz
Product rating:
About this product
A luxurious blend of pharmaceutical grade Epsom, Pink Himalayan and ethically-sourced Dead Sea salts infused with a proprietary blend of botanical essential oils, carrier oils, and organically-grown cannabis extract. Designed to deliver full body relief from pain, inflammation, and stress.
1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio
Scent Profile: Lavender & Bergamot.
Available in two sizes: 4oz & 16oz.
1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio
Scent Profile: Lavender & Bergamot.
Available in two sizes: 4oz & 16oz.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!