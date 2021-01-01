Loading…
Logo for the brand Empower BodyCare

Empower BodyCare

1:1 Empower® Soaking Salts (Black Label) 4oz

Product rating:

About this product

A luxurious blend of pharmaceutical grade Epsom, Pink Himalayan and ethically-sourced Dead Sea salts infused with a proprietary blend of botanical essential oils, carrier oils, and organically-grown cannabis extract. Designed to deliver full body relief from pain, inflammation, and stress.

1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio

Scent Profile: Lavender & Bergamot.

Available in two sizes: 4oz & 16oz.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!