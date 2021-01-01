About this product

An 86% organic, soothing, moisturizing blend of aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil infused with hemp-derived CBD. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Customers report Empower® Topical Relief Lotion has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and love its fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent.



Scent profile: Lemon Verbena



Available in one size: 50 ml