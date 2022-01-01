About this product
Relax and Unwind by soaking in a bath tub enriched with our Hemp Bath Tea Salts. With our Hemp Bath Tea Salts, you will soothe your ache muscles and moisturize your skin at the same time.
Our Hemp Bath Tea Salts is effective for:
Relieving aches and pain
Moisturizing skin
Aromatherapy
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
