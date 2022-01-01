About this product
Our Hemp Men’s Beard Oil softens and conditions facial hair\skin.
Research shows that the ingredients in our mens’s beard oil will:
Promote beard growth
Prevent hair breakage
Moisturize and Hydrate the skin
Relieve itchiness
Promote a healthy beard\mustache growth
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
