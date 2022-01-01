About this product
Our Hemp Hair and Body Oil is a essential multitasking moisturizer. It nourishes your skin and hair simultaneously.
Evidence suggest that the ingredients in our Hemp Hair and Body Oil is it effective for:
Moisturizing skin and hair.
Controlling hair loss
Managing dry and frizzy hair
Controlling dandruff
Managing dry and cracked skin
Managing dry cuticles
Softening skin
Reducing the effects of sunburn
Anti-Aging
Antimicrobial
Prevent\Relieve Acne
Prevent\Relieve Eczema
Anti-oxidant
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects are fragrance free and will still have the scent of it natural ingredients.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
