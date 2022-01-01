Our Hemp Hair and Body Oil is a essential multitasking moisturizer. It nourishes your skin and hair simultaneously.



Evidence suggest that the ingredients in our Hemp Hair and Body Oil is it effective for:



Moisturizing skin and hair.

Controlling hair loss

Managing dry and frizzy hair

Controlling dandruff

Managing dry and cracked skin

Managing dry cuticles

Softening skin

Reducing the effects of sunburn

Anti-Aging

Antimicrobial

Prevent\Relieve Acne

Prevent\Relieve Eczema

Anti-oxidant

This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects are fragrance free and will still have the scent of it natural ingredients.