Our Hemp Hair and Body Serum is a medicinal moisturizer.



Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Hair and Body Serum is effective for:



Toning skin

Balancing uneven pigmentations

Reducing fine lines and aging

Relieving skin rashes

Soothing skin irritation

Regulating skin oil production

Unclogging skin pores

Nourishing skin

Reducing the appearance of scars, burns, stretch marks, wrinkles and sun damage

Relieving dermatitis, eczema, acne, psoriasis

Antimicrobial

Antibacterial

Strengthening hair follicles

Preventing hair loss and thinning

Promoting hair growth

Adding shine to the hair

Relieving scalp infections

Nourishing hair

Conditioning hair

Preventing premature hair graying

Stimulating skin cell regeneration and circulation

Controlling hair loss

This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.