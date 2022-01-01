About this product
Our Hemp Hair and Body Serum is a medicinal moisturizer.
Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Hair and Body Serum is effective for:
Toning skin
Balancing uneven pigmentations
Reducing fine lines and aging
Relieving skin rashes
Soothing skin irritation
Regulating skin oil production
Unclogging skin pores
Nourishing skin
Reducing the appearance of scars, burns, stretch marks, wrinkles and sun damage
Relieving dermatitis, eczema, acne, psoriasis
Antimicrobial
Antibacterial
Strengthening hair follicles
Preventing hair loss and thinning
Promoting hair growth
Adding shine to the hair
Relieving scalp infections
Nourishing hair
Conditioning hair
Preventing premature hair graying
Stimulating skin cell regeneration and circulation
Controlling hair loss
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
