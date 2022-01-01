About this product
Hemp Lip Balm
$5.00 – $7.00 including taxes
Revitalize your chapped lips with our personalized size lip balm medley of Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter. Essential oils are added to enhance your personal pleasure. This medley works as a therapeutic hydration nourishment that will penetrate dryness to nourish, moisturize, soften, hydrate and protect your lips against the sun, wind, cold, and pollution.
*For External Use Only
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
