About this product
Research suggest that the ingredients in our Hemp Massage Oil are are effective for relieving the ailments below. They’re also a great tool for use in aromatherapy.
Pain
Inflammation
Calming
Sleep
Energy.
These products DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
