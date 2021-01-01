Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HBN Endless Possibilities

HBN Endless Possibilities

Hemp Herbals 4PAWS

Product rating:

About this product

Herbals 4Paws

Our Kentucky grown, farm fresh full-spectrum CBD oil is naturally rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, omegas 3, 6 & 9, flavonoids, and other nutrients. Hemp Herbals Drops have a deep green color and robust, natural & fresh flavor; you can taste the goodness in every drop.

* 5mg CBD Per Serving
* Full Spectrum Whole Plant, No Isolates
* High Absorption Sublingual Delivery System

INGREDIENTS:
Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!