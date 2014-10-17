EndoCanna
About this product
By freezing the plant with all of the water still inside, we also freeze all of the substances inside the plant that are water soluble. These would include unwanted materials such as chlorophyll, plant waxes, fats and lipids. Luckily the substances we seek in our extractions are oils, and don’t fully freeze, allowing them to be extracted at a higher purity.
Alien Rock Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!