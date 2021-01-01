About this product
CBD Bath Bombs are one of the newest ways to absorb CBD and improve your life. They work just as a normal bath bomb would. Fill up your tub to your liking with warm water, then drop one of these bad boys in. We have 5 different types of bath bombs that not only include our high-quality Full Spectrum CBD oil, but all the benefits that essential oils have. Each one having a different mixture of oils to ease your situation.
When you’re in the tub with warm to hot water, it causes your pores to open, which allows for better absorption. This means that you get direct and faster relief. We only use potent Organic Local Colorado Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract when making all of our products. The extract has the full power of the plant, much like an essential oil. Just the isolate itself doesn’t provide the same amount of benefits, so we use the entire plan
When you’re in the tub with warm to hot water, it causes your pores to open, which allows for better absorption. This means that you get direct and faster relief. We only use potent Organic Local Colorado Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract when making all of our products. The extract has the full power of the plant, much like an essential oil. Just the isolate itself doesn’t provide the same amount of benefits, so we use the entire plan
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Enflower
At Enflower, you will find the best CBD beauty products catered to naturally relieve pesky pain and to keep your skin feeling flawless. We want what’s best for our ladies, and that means using the highest grade Hemp we can find. Our hemp products are locally grown and extracted right here in Colorado. We work close with both the farms and the labs to ensure the best quality.