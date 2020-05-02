About this strain
Coming from Crockett Family Farm, Crockett’s Dog (also known as "Crockett’s Dawg") is a cross of Guava Dog and their secret family strain. Buds come in a dense lime green structure with a lot of trichomes that put out a loud and pungent guava, grape, and kush smell. The strain works wonders for people with anxiety issues, as it may calm you down and put you to sleep.
Crockett’s Dog effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
75% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
25% of people say it helps with arthritis
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
