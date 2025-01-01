Cherry Pop Tart THCA flower is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for its sweet, fruity aroma and energizing effects. Bred from High School Sweetheart × Wedding Crasher, it typically tests around 24–26% THCA. Users report flavors of cherry, berries, and dough, with uplifting, creative, and focused effects—making it a popular daytime strain.
Enriched Hemp Cultivations is a U.S.-based, certified grower offering a curated selection of THCA-rich flowers and CBD-based wellness products. Leveraging organic farming methods and complete in-house cultivation, the brand commits to high product quality through third-party lab testing and accessible COAs. Their lineup includes popular THCA flower strains and CBD items such as topical gels and edible enhancers. With a wholesale program for bulk buyers and clear acknowledgment of drug-testing risks despite legal compliance, they cater to both individual consumers and business clients. Additional perks include a branded blog and loyalty rewards for repeat customers.